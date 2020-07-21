Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.57 on Monday, hitting $402.97. 1,511,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $405.20. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

