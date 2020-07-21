Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

