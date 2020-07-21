I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0727 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $9,509.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00755416 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,287,568 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

