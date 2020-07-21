ICON (ICX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.83 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Allbit and OKEx. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $224.36 million and $33.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.01850971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00192187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00080121 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 848,446,485 coins and its circulating supply is 557,195,603 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Allbit, Rfinex, Bitbns, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Huobi, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

