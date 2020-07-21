Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.34. 846,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

