Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total value of $198,018.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $11,079,691. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $14.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,757. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.73 and a 200 day moving average of $316.05. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

