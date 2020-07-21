Insider Buying: TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Director Rand C. Berney purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $11,110.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the first quarter worth $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter.

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.