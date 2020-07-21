Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

