Insight 2811 Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 137,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 847,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 153,272 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 795,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

