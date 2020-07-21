Insight 2811 Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,011,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,274,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,587,000 after acquiring an additional 311,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.