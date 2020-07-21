Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 111,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

