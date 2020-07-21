Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 691.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 651,191 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 326.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

QCOM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. 225,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

