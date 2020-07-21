Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.