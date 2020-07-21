Insolar (XNS) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and $1.11 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006783 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030504 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

