Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 6th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 16,863,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,257,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

