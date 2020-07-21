Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,863,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,257,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

