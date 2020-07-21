International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 82,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,841. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $87.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.