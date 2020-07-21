International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,851 Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of BSJK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,836. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.