International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 13,900 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 625,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.