International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 14,940 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 143,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.14%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

