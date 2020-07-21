International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.04. 1,806,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

