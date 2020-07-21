International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.91. 142,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,721. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $286.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.15 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

