International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AXA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,551 shares of company stock valued at $108,163,757 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.09. 5,728,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

