International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,021,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

