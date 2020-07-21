International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $5.58 on Monday, hitting $201.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,306,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.