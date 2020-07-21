International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after buying an additional 1,719,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

