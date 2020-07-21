International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $21.68. 4,180,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.14. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

