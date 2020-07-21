International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

MCD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

