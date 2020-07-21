International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 201,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 95,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,661 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

