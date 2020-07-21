International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

AMD stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $57.46. 44,710,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,249,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

