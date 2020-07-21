International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1,586.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,233 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 386,848 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $582,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 42.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $6.21 on Monday, hitting $115.25. 3,508,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,825. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

