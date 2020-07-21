International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 819,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 288,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 161,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000.

Shares of DIAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,061. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.