International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,025,140 shares in the company, valued at $99,272,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,262,256 shares of company stock worth $142,676,647. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,314,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.