International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.60. 9,405,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,313,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

