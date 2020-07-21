International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

NYSEARCA DWSH traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 86,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

