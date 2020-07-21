International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of C traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,438,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,449,543. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

