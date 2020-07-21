International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,836,000 after purchasing an additional 685,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,284,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. 1,542,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.