International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,683. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.