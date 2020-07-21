International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after buying an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $391.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,587. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.89 and its 200 day moving average is $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

