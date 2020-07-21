International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,444,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5,643.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

