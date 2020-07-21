International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.36. 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,186. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

