International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13,952.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

BA stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

