International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 355.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 50,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 156.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $36.75. 7,092,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,476. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

