International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 25,772 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,772 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,394. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.