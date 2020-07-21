International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

