International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,076,000 after buying an additional 133,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

