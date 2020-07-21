International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $853,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. 614,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.