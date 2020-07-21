International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2,383.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,743 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. 148,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,525. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

