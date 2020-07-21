International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.41. 11,859,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.