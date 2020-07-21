Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,535 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,057,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 408,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 190,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 6,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.87.

